Watch: Utah Nurse Screams for Help When Cop Arrests Her for Not Drawing Blood From Unconscious Patient

A nurse in Utah says she was assaulted and illegally arrested when she told a Salt Lake City police detective she could not take a blood sample from an unconscious patient.

Nurse Alex Wubbels, a former Winter Olympian, told Detective Jeff Payne that she could not take a blood sample from the patient who had been badly injured in a July 26 car accident that left another driver dead unless the patient is under arrest or there is a warrant allowing the draw or unless the patient consents to the draw, none of which was the case.

Footage taken from police body camera and Salt Lake City’s University Hospital shows the moment Payne snapped and decided to place Payne under arrest for not cooperating.

“No, we’re done,” he said to Wubbels. “You’re under arrest, we’re going.”

In the video, Payne then grabs Wubbels, pulling her arms behind her back and handcuffing her as other law enforcement members watched. He dragged her out of the hospital and to a patrol car.

“Help! Help! Somebody help me! Stop! Stop! I did nothing wrong!” Wubbels screamed.

Wubbels was later released and no criminal charges were filed against her.

Per Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said the department started an internal investigation in response to the incident.

A Salt Lake City police spokeswoman said department officers have now been briefed about the law for drawing blood and on policy, training and actions, NBC News reports.

