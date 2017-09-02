SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Gabe Sherman: Trump Is Visiting Texas to Distract From Mueller Investigation

by Trent Baker2 Sep 20170

Saturday, MSNBC contributor and Vanity Fair special correspondent Gabriel Sherman claimed President Donald Trump was in Texas this weekend to get the focus away from new findings by special counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia investigation.

“This is a desperate effort by this White House to come up with a new storyline because the story that Donald Trump doesn’t want the world focused on is the Robert Mueller investigation, which we know from new reporting this week that is moving ahead at rapid-fire speed,” argued Sherman.

