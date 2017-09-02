Joy Reid: Trump’s Hurricane Harvey Donation Is ‘Dwarfed’ by Other Celebrities

In a Saturday monologue on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Joy Reid discussed President Donald Trump’s visits to Texas for Hurricane Harvey, the first of which she called a “bust.”

“You may recall the first visit was something of a bust,” Reid stated. “[Trump] went to a part of the state that wasn’t flooded and held an impromptu rally where he bragged about the size of his crowd, touted the FEMA chief’s level of TV fame and seemingly even marvelled at the magnitude of the storm while stopping just shy of congratulating himself and Texas officials on doing a heck of a job.”

Reid then added that Trump’s $1 million donation to Hurricane Harvey victims is “dwarfed” by what Beyonce and Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt have done.

She said, “His million-dollar pledge is also dwarfed by the efforts of celebrities like Beyonce and J.J. Watt, who have launched their own fund-raising campaigns with Watt raising $16 million and counting.”

