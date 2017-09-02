Judge Jeanine: Sessions Needs to Open a Federal Investigation Into Hillary Clinton, Jim Comey

In her Saturday opening statement on “Justice,” host Jeanine Pirro called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to open a federal criminal investigation into the actions of Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director Jim Comey because Comey began drafting a letter exonerating Clinton from any wrongdoing before the FBI investigation was complete.

“Jeff Sessions needs to follow his prosecutorial instincts and open a federal criminal investigation into the actions of Hillary Rodham Clinton and impanel a grand jury immediately,” Pirro argued.

She continued, “This woman should not get a free pass because she lost an election. Her reign was one of bold, brazen in your face pay-to-play corruption. And I’m not even talking about the hypocrisy of this so-called women’s rights activists which starts and ends with the women who accused her husband of wrongdoing and contributions to her foundation from countries that literally hate and kill women.

Pirro then said it is “time to go after” Comey.

“[J]im Comey — he needs to be the target of an active criminal investigation for obstruction of justice, conspiracy and perjury,” she demanded. “His prejudging an investigation before 17 witnesses and the target of that criminal investigation were even interviewed is the essence of public corruption. He lied to the senate judiciary committee when he said he only made the decision to not charge, which by the way was not his decision to make in the first place after the investigation was completed.”

