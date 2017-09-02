SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Livingston: Post-Harvey Flooding ‘As Much a Man-Made Disaster as a Natural One’

by Ian Hanchett2 Sep 20170

On Friday’s broadcast of PBS’ “Washington Week,” Texas Tribune Washington Bureau Chief Abby Livingston argued that the post-Harvey flooding is a disaster that is as much man-made as it is natural.

Livingston said, “I do think that there is a conversation happening about Houston and changes that need to be made. The main issue that created this flood was overdevelopment during – over flood lands where the plants were paved over, that absorb all the water. So this is as much a man-made disaster as a natural one, and I think there’s some serious conversations going on.”

