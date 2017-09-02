MSNBC’s Nance: If There Wasn’t a Hurricane, We’d Be Talking Trump’s Impeachment This Week

MSNBC terrorism analyst Malcolm Nance said Saturday that if it were not for Hurricane Harvey and the devastation that followed, the topic of discussion this week would be President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

“[L]et me tell you something, if we didn’t have a hurricane this week, that letter between Felix Sater and [Michael] Cohen would be considered the bridge between Trump’s own personal desires and the Kremlin. They’re throwing all of their effort behind him. We’d be talking impeachment this week. So, I think that everyone is looking at it too short-sightedly and you have to understand Mueller is tearing his past life finances apart because he needs to know were the Russians manipulating him financially from the start,” Nance said on “AM Joy.”

