SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

MSNBC’s Witt on Trump in Houston: ‘We’re Seeing a Remarkably Different President Than We Have Seen in the Past’

by Jeff Poor2 Sep 20170

Saturday on MSNBC’s, anchor Alex Witt observed what she described to be a different President Donald Trump than usual as he was touring hurricane-ravaged areas in Texas.

“[I] have got to tell you, we’re seeing a remarkably different president than we have seen in the past,” Witt said. “I mean, we have seen him with his grandchildren, and he walks hand-in-hand with them, deplaning Air Force One, or seeing them perhaps on the balcony at the White House, you know. And we know that he is a doting grandfather in that regard, but this is different.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x