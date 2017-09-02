MSNBC’s Witt on Trump in Houston: ‘We’re Seeing a Remarkably Different President Than We Have Seen in the Past’

Saturday on MSNBC’s, anchor Alex Witt observed what she described to be a different President Donald Trump than usual as he was touring hurricane-ravaged areas in Texas.

“[I] have got to tell you, we’re seeing a remarkably different president than we have seen in the past,” Witt said. “I mean, we have seen him with his grandchildren, and he walks hand-in-hand with them, deplaning Air Force One, or seeing them perhaps on the balcony at the White House, you know. And we know that he is a doting grandfather in that regard, but this is different.”

