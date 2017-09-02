Watch: Trump Takes Jab at Media While Praising U.S. Coast Guard

Pres. Trump praises Coast Guard for saving people "by going into winds that the media would not go into...unless it's a really good story." pic.twitter.com/6JFH45o0wn

Saturday during his visit to Houston surveilling the damage from Hurricane Harvey, President Donald Trump praised the U.S. Coast Guard for its rescue efforts during the storm.

However, he also took a shot at the media as well.

“I hear the Coast Guard saved 11,000 people — think of it, almost 11,000 people by going into winds the media would not go into,” Trump said. “They will not go into those winds — unless it’s a really good story, in which case they will.”

