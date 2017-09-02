SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Watch: Trump Takes Jab at Media While Praising U.S. Coast Guard

by Jeff Poor2 Sep 20170

Saturday during his visit to Houston surveilling the damage from Hurricane Harvey, President Donald Trump praised the U.S. Coast Guard for its rescue efforts during the storm.

However, he also took a shot at the media as well.

“I hear the Coast Guard saved 11,000 people — think of it, almost 11,000 people by going into winds the media would not go into,” Trump said. “They will not go into those winds — unless it’s a really good story, in which case they will.”

