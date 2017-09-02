SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Watch: Wyoming Punter Whiffs the Ball on Punt Attempt

by Trent Baker2 Sep 20170

Wyoming Cowboys freshman punter Tim Zaleski had a rough start to his college career Saturday when his team faced off with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Down 7-3 late in the second quarter, Zaleski handled the snap from the 37-yard line perfectly, but then failed to put his foot on the ball on the punt attempt.

The blunder gave the Hawkeyes good field position and they quickly scored a touchdown to go up 14-3 before the half. Iowa went on to win the game 24-3.

