Watch: Wyoming Punter Whiffs the Ball on Punt Attempt

Wyoming Cowboys freshman punter Tim Zaleski had a rough start to his college career Saturday when his team faced off with the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Down 7-3 late in the second quarter, Zaleski handled the snap from the 37-yard line perfectly, but then failed to put his foot on the ball on the punt attempt.
The blunder gave the Hawkeyes good field position and they quickly scored a touchdown to go up 14-3 before the half. Iowa went on to win the game 24-3.
Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.