Watch: Wyoming Punter Whiffs the Ball on Punt Attempt

You could watch every game the rest of the season, and you might not see this happen again. pic.twitter.com/X8pUGqltbO

Wyoming Cowboys freshman punter Tim Zaleski had a rough start to his college career Saturday when his team faced off with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Down 7-3 late in the second quarter, Zaleski handled the snap from the 37-yard line perfectly, but then failed to put his foot on the ball on the punt attempt.

The blunder gave the Hawkeyes good field position and they quickly scored a touchdown to go up 14-3 before the half. Iowa went on to win the game 24-3.

