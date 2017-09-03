Alec Baldwin: People Act Like I ‘Just Cured Polio’ Because of My Trump Impression

On this week’s broadcast of CBS’s “Sunday Morning,” actor Alec Baldwin said the vast majority of people treat him like he “just cured polio” for his “Saturday Night Live” impersonation of President Donald Trump.

Baldwin said, “Sixty-to-seventy-five percent of the people I encounter treat me like I was Jonas Salk and just cured polio. They walk up to me and go, ‘My God thank you, I can’t thank you enough what you’re doing. It is so important.'”

