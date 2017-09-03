Blunt: ‘It’s a Mistake’ for GOP Senators to Get in Fights With Trump

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) said Republican senators criticizing President Donald Trump are making a “mistake.”

Blunt said, “We have to work with the president, and it’s a mistake to get in a fight with the president. It’s not a mistake to disagree when you disagree. It is a mistake to suggest that somehow this president who was elected just as the Constitution prescribed and has the responsibility to lead the country that somehow we need to not work with this president, I think, is a bad road to go down.”

