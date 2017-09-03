Bolton: ‘Only Diplomatic Option Left Is to End the Regime in N Korea By Effectively Having the South Take It Over’

. @AmbJohnBolton : "The only diplomatic option left is to end the regime in N. Korea by effectively having the South take it over." pic.twitter.com/fPWMm8SiXx

On this weekend’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” former U.N. ambassador John Bolton argued the only remaining diplomatic solution to the nuclear threat from North Korea was through the unification of the Korean peninsula, which he argued mean letting South Korea take over North Korea.

“The only diplomatic option left is to end the North Korean regime by effectively having the South take it over,” Bolton said.

“Sunday Morning Futures” fill-in host Trish Regan protested and said it was “really diplomatic.”

“Well, that is their problem, not ours,” Bolton replied. “Because anybody who thinks more diplomacy with North Korea, more sanctions, whether against North Korea, or an effort to apply sanctions against China, is just giving North Korea more time to increase its nuclear arsenal, increase its ballistic missile capability, increase the accuracy of its guidance systems and put us, South Korea, and Japan in more jeopardy.”

“We have fooled around with North Korea for 25 years, and fooling around some more is just going to make matters worse,” he added.

