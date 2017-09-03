Cruz on Trump’s N Korea Rhetoric: ‘The President Speaks in Ways That I Wouldn’t Speak But That Is His Prerogative’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said he “wouldn’t speak” the way President Donald Trump has about North Korea.
When asked about Trump’s “fire and fury” tweet, Cruz said, “The president speaks in ways that I wouldn’t speak, but that is his prerogative. I do think it helps for North Korea and for China to understand that we have a president who is strong. That is beneficial.”
