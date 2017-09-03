Dem Rep Castro Reacts to N Korea Nuke Test: Trump’s ‘Twitter Shouting Match’ with Kim Jong-Un Is ‘Escalating’ the Situation

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep Joaquin Castro (D-TX) discussed North Korea’s latest nuclear test and said that President Donald Trump’s tweets about North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un have not been helpful.
When asked about Trump’s “fire and fury,” tweet Castro said, “I don’t think it’s been helpful. I don’t think it’s helpful to get into a Twitter shouting match with a 32-year-old dictator. I think it, unfortunately, escalated the tension and situation.”
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.