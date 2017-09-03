SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Dem Rep Castro Reacts to N Korea Nuke Test: Trump’s ‘Twitter Shouting Match’ with Kim Jong-Un Is ‘Escalating’ the Situation

by Pam Key3 Sep 20170

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep  Joaquin Castro (D-TX) discussed North Korea’s latest nuclear test and said that President Donald Trump’s tweets about North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un have not been helpful.

When asked about Trump’s “fire and fury,” tweet Castro said, “I don’t think it’s been helpful. I don’t think it’s helpful to get into a Twitter shouting match with a 32-year-old dictator. I think it, unfortunately, escalated the tension and situation.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x