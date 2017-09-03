Dem Rep Lee: Trump’s Border Wall Is a ‘Bigoted, Racist Backward Policy’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) said a deal that would provide funding for President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border in exchange for Trump continuing Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) would hold young people hostage for a “bigoted racist, backward policy.”

Lee said, “Heavens no. First of all, young people should not be held hostage to any bigoted racist, backward policy.”

