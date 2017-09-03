Flake: No Support for Actual Border Wall — If It’s a ‘Metaphor’ for Border Security, ‘We Can Certainly Support That’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said he supported President Donald Trump’s wall on the U.S.-Mexico border if it was a “metaphor” for border security but not an actual 2,000-mile wall.

Flake said, “Obviously all of us believe in border security. It depends on what he means by the wall, and we still haven’t seen what he means by the wall. If that’s a metaphor for border security, we can certainly support that. If he’s talking about a solitary brick and mortar 2,000-mile edifice on the border, then no and nobody ought to support that. We haven’t seen what the president is really talking about when he talks about the wall.”

