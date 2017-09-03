GOP Sen Flake: DACA Children ‘Should Not Be Punished for the Sins of Their Parents’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said it would be wrong for President Donald Trump to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy.

When asked about Trump’s campaign promise to end DACA, Flake said, “[I]t would be the right thing to do, to go back on a promise. Obviously, you hope that presidents keep some of their promises and you hope they ignore others. This is one that he ought to ignore.”

He continued, “There are 800,000 DACA kids, kids who were brought across the border, the median age I think is six years old for those 800,000 when they came across the border, they should not be punished for the sins of their parents. That’s the basic principle we ought to follow. They are in school, some graduated and worked almost all of them, some 90 percent of them are in the work force. To remove them from the country, to split up families like this is just not the way we ought to go.”

