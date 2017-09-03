Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Trump Is ‘Bizarre,’ Really Just ‘Off’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” former NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said President Donald Trump’s reaction to the violence in Charlottesville, VA was “bizarre and totally unbelievable.”

Abdul-Jabbar said, “I think anybody that understands the history of our country and that knows what these issues are about was appalled by what they saw. You had peaceful marchers being attacked. Somebody tried to run over them with a car. It was horrific to watch. The president’s reaction to it was just bizarre and totally unbelievable.”

“I couldn’t believe that anybody who paid any attention to it could say those type of things and try to find blame with peaceful protesters, saying they were the equivalent of the people on the other side,” he continued. “It’s so ridiculous, it doesn’t even deserve comment, but we have to talk about it. I think that anyone who would do something like that is really kind of just off of it.”

