Maxine Waters: Attorney General Jeff Sessions ‘Is a Throwback to the Jim Crow Era’

Saturday at the 2017 Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Banquet, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Attorney General Jeff Sessions was “a throwback to the Jim Crow era.”

advertisement

Waters said “Jeff Sessions doesn’t care about justice or equality. He is a throwback to the Jim Crow era and has no business leading the Department of Justice. Sessions lied under oath before the United States Senate, He has a history of making racially charged statements, and he has a poor record on civil rights.”

She added, “If Jeff Sessions wants to get tough on crime he should start right at the White House.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN