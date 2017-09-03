SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Maxine Waters: Attorney General Jeff Sessions ‘Is a Throwback to the Jim Crow Era’

by Pam Key3 Sep 20170

Saturday at the 2017 Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Banquet, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Attorney General Jeff Sessions was “a throwback to the Jim Crow era.”

Waters said “Jeff Sessions doesn’t care about justice or equality. He is a throwback to the Jim Crow era and has no business leading the Department of Justice. Sessions lied under oath before the United States Senate, He has a history of making racially charged statements, and he has a poor record on civil rights.”

She added, “If Jeff Sessions wants to get tough on crime he should start right at the White House.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x