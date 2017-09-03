WaPo’s Ruth Marcus: Trump Is ‘Empathy Impaired’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” while discussing Republican President Donald Trump’s handling of the recovery from Hurricane Harvey, Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus called Trump “empathy impaired.”

Marcus said, “On the emotional response, let’s be clear, this president is kind of empathy impaired. And so I think he wants to say the right thing, but the right thing doesn’t come out of his mouth. So you see comments like the one you cited.”

“He’ll talk about the great turn out,” he continued. “He’ll talk — he’ll use the opportunity to take a jab at the media. He doesn’t do feel your pain very well. That is not good for him and it’s not good for the country, but I think he’s trying his best on that.”

