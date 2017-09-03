Watch: Rick Santorum, Carlos Gutierrez Clash Over DACA

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA), former Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez, Democratic strategist Neera Tanden and Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) got into a heated exchange over the future of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Approvals (DACA) immigration policy.

Exchange as follows:

GUTIERREZ: The only way to discourage illegal immigration is by changing our laws.

SANTORUM: Just open our borders?

GUTIERREZ: Let me give you an example.

SANTORUM: How many more do we need, 2 million, 3 million 5 million, 10 million?

GUTIERREZ: The marketplace will tell us. We need 1 million farmers. We need 1 million farm workers in the country.

SANTORUM: Give me a number.

GUTIERREZ: Oh, stop it, we need 1 million farm workers in the country.

SANTORUM: Give me a number.

GUTIERREZ: You don’t understand how the economy works.

BASH: Think the audience can hear you better if you speak one at a time.