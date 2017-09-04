Gutierrez on DACA: We Will Fight Trump in the Courts, Congress and ‘in the Streets’

Monday in a video posted on his You Tube page, Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL), said the advocates of DACA would fight President Donald Trump in the “streets,” in the “courts,” and the “Congress” if he ends the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.

Gutierrez said, “This president will do anything to target immigrants and families across our nation because he thinks it’s good for him politically, no matter how wrong it is for our nation. But you know something? We’re better as a nation than he is as president of the United States of America.”

He continued, “We fought hard, and we took on President Barack Obama. We marched, we went to court, we were arrested, and we won. And we will win once again. I want to tell all the Dreamers and everyone in our immigrant community and our friends and our allies—we are stronger than we have ever been before and we are ready to resist any attempt to revoke the work permits, the social security cards, the legality that has been conferred upon 800,000 of our youth.”

He added, “Yes, we will be on the streets fighting. Yes, we will go to the courts to fight, and we will also insist that our friends and our allies in the Congress of the United States don’t sign a budget, don’t support a budget, don’t collaborate with Republicans and give us a budget unless there is a safe place legislatively, an avenue legislatively, that secures the future for the 800,000 DACA recipients. Let’s be clear. We are going to fight in the courts, we are going to fight in the streets, but also we are going to fight in the Congress of the United States to make sure legislatively we have a solution.”

