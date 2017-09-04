Member of Trump Diversity Council: Ending DACA ‘Would Be a Deplorable Action’

Member of Trump's Diversity Council: If Trump ended DACA, "would be a deplorable action on behalf of this President" https://t.co/Xb4xtAlysS

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Wolf,” United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Javier Palomarez, who is a member of President Trump’s National Diversity Council, argued that it would be “deplorable” if the president ended DACA.

Palomarez said, “I’m going to work right up until the bloody end to try to convince this president to do the right thing by these 80,000 DREAMers who reside in this country.”

Host Jim Acosta then asked, “Javier, it sounds like if the president ends this program, even with the six-month delay, you may decide to leave that diversity council. Is that right?

Palomarez answered, “That is correct. But again, Jim, I’m going to work with him and his administration. I was just on the phone with the White House.”

He concluded, after talking about the economic impacts and cost to taxpayers of ending DACA, “Again, there’s no reason to take this on. This would be a deplorable action on behalf of this president.”

