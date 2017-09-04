Mika Brzezinski: ‘Unhinged’ Trump’s Wall Is a ‘Scam’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border was “a scam, ” and she went on to say that Trump acted like an “unhinged bully.”

advertisement

Brzezinski said the wall is “based on alternative facts,” adding, “it’s all a scam.”

She continued, “He’s proved himself to be —I would say, the harsher word is unhinged but completely unpredictable, and I would say most of his tweets and decisions lack forethought. I think it’s way too generous as you said last week Joe, that he’s actually working in tandem with Mattis or Tillerson. They’re working despite him to try to run this government, run this country despite a completely unpredictable and at times unhinged bully as a president.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN