NH Dem Party Chair Calls Rural, Disaffected Voters ‘White Supremacists’

This weekend WMUR’s “CloseUp” interviewed the executive director of “Look Ahead America” Matt Braynard, whose new organization is planning outreach to inactive voters in New Hampshire.

Braynard said, “We’ve identified maybe 15,000 inactive voters who we would consider disaffected, patriotic Americans. And potentially 100,000 or more unregistered adults we’re going to reach out to.”

He explained his organization was using “psychometrics,” saying, “Normally it gets applied to likely voters universes for purposes of persuasion. We are applying it towards identifying patriotic Americans who’ve become disaffected and cynical, so we can engage them on issues relevant to them, get them registered, get them educated and turn them out to vote.”

In response, the chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party Ray Buckley said, “The organizing and activating of these extremists, these white supremacists, really could have a detrimental effect on the entire culture of New Hampshire.”

