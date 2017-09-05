Gingrich on DACA Decision: This Is ‘One of the Best Examples of Real Leadership’ by Trump

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy but leave time for Congress to save it was “one of the best examples of real leadership that we’ve seen from President Trump.”

advertisement

Gingrich said, “This is one of the best examples of real leadership that we’ve seen from President Trump. He campaigned last year on the fact that President Obama’s executive order was unconstitutional. His vice president, as governor of Indiana, authorized his attorney general to file a lawsuit saying it was unconstitutional. Every one of the president’s major legal advisors says it was unconstitutional.”

He added, “But he also knew that to arbitrarily stop it would put 800,000 people at risk, who came here as children, who really, in many cases, have no other country in their experience than the United States. And so I think he has come up with a very powerful model. Congress, which did not want him to roll back arbitrarily, Congress now has to do its job. This should be doable. It shouldn’t be that hard.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

