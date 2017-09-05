Sessions: DACA ‘Is Being Rescinded’

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announces "the program known as #DACA ... is being rescinded" https://t.co/nGb5ovHBEJ https://t.co/eNWQ2XE6wr

During a statement on Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared that the DACA program is being rescinded.

Sessions said, “I’m here today to announce that the program known as DACA, that was effectuated under the Obama administration, is being rescinded.”

He added that the Obama administration “deliberately sought to achieve what the legislative branch specifically refused to authorize on multiple occasions. Such an open-ended circumvention of immigration laws was an unconstitutional exercise of authority of the executive branch.”

Sessions continued, “The effect of this unilateral executive amnesty, among other things, contributed to a surge of minors at the southern border that yielded terrible humanitarian consequences.”

