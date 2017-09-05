Watch: ‘Morning Joe’ Makes Fun of Trump Helping Harvey Relief Efforts

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” the show’s panel mocked President Trump for how he helped load up a truck as part of Harvey relief efforts.

The segment began with a clip of the president joking that his “hands are too big.” Co-host Joe Scarborough responded, “Yeah, for like a 9-year-old.” He continued, “The president’s getting involved in the relief efforts, and I — it’s heartening to me.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski then wondered, “What about the family, when they came down? That would be so nice. The boys and Ivanka and Jared.”

The discussion then turned to the panel joking and laughing about Trump handing a bucket to someone sitting in the truck’s cab instead of putting it in the bag. Scarborough remarked, “I bet they’re not breaking this down on ‘Fox & Friends.'”

(h/t Mediaite)

