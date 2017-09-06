Brokaw: ‘The Republican Party Has Been Declaring War on Hispanics in This Country’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” NBC News Senior Correspondent Tom Brokaw commented on President Trump’s DACA decision by stating that the GOP has been giving people with Hispanic surnames the back of their hand and “declaring war on Hispanics in this country.”

Brokaw said, “I think what happened is a continuation of the Republican determination to cut out Hispanic votes on their side, for as long as we can see. This has been going on for a long time. This is a rejection, on the part of the Republican Party, that we have Hispanic citizens in this country and other people, who, in many ways are inclined to share their values. Stuart Spencer, the genius of Ronald Reagan’s campaigns, he used to say we should have the Hispanic vote in our corner. These are people who family-oriented. They are faithful. They work hard. They’ve got all those values. But for a long, long time, the Republican Party has been declaring war on Hispanics in this country.”

He later added, “So, I — it’s hard for me to see the big picture, from a Republican point of view, Joe, going forward and just giving the back of your hand to people who have Hispanic surnames.”

