Hannity Supports Moore in AL Sen Race — Not Someone Who Is Going to ‘Bend to Mitch McConnell and the Leadership’

Wednesday on his nationally syndicated radio show, Fox News host and conservative talker Sean Hannity said he was going to support former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in his bid for U.S. Senate over Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL).

The two are facing off in a primary on September 26 in a runoff election for the Republican nod, and the winner will face former Clinton U.S. Attorney Doug Jones in the special election on December 12.

Hannity, who supported third-place primary finisher Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), cited an article that questioned the track records of who had previously supported in elections. He went on to say that he did pick the winner in last year’s presidential election with Donald Trump and added he would support Moore because Moore wouldn’t back down to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“You know, it’s interesting — I’m watching this race go on with Luther whatever his name is down in Alabama, and I had supported Mo Brooks,” Hannity said. “You know — it’s funny — there was an article. Did you see the article saying, ‘Hannity only supports losers?’ Meanwhile, did anyone remember I predicted Trump would win? Here’s what I do do — I definitely go for the biggest underdog possible sometimes to make a point. I think I’m going to do that in Alabama because I think Judge Moore is not going to be somebody who is going to bend to Mitch McConnell and the leadership. I really don’t. ‘Well, do you ever disagree with Trump?’ Yeah, I supported Mo Brooks. There, I have a disagreement.”

