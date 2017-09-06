McConnell on Debt Limit Deal: ‘The President Agreed With Senator Schumer and Congresswoman Pelosi’

Wednesday at a press conference, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said President Donald Trump agreed with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to raise the debt ceiling through December 15.

McConnell said, “Well, we have had many discussions about how to go forward. We have this emergency created by Harvey and Irma, which must be addressed this week. We have the debt ceiling expiring because there’s more borrowing, the secretary of the treasury needs to do more than the current debt ceiling allows him. If this isn’t a definition of an emergency I don’t know what is. In our meeting down at the White House, as I indicated, the president agreed with Senator Schumer and Congresswoman Pelosi to do a three month CR and a debt ceiling end of December, and that’s what I will be offering based on the president’s decision to the bill. And then we will try to get 60 votes and move forward.”

He added, “The President can speak for himself. But his feeling was that we needed to come together and not create a picture of divisiveness at a time of genuine national crisis. And that was the rationale. I’m confident in his decision to agree to what I’m going to be offering.”

