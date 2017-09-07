Clyburn on DACA: People Who Believe in Christianity and Judaism Ought to Practice What They Preach

During a discussion of DACA on Thursday’s “MSNBC Live,” Representative Clyburn (D-SC) argued holding children responsible for their parents’ mistakes goes against American values and those who believe in Christianity and Judaism “ought to practice what we say we preach.”

Clyburn said, “I know that there’s an environment now for something big to happen” on DACA.

He added, “I know what commitment so many of these people have, not just to make a living in this country, but to helping protect the values and security of this country. And so, they love this country, and many of them, this is the only country they have ever known. And for us to hold the children responsible for sins of their parents defies who and what we are as a nation, and those people who believe in the fundamentalism of Christianity and Judaism ought to practice what we say we preach.”

