SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Clyburn on DACA: People Who Believe in Christianity and Judaism Ought to Practice What They Preach

by Ian Hanchett7 Sep 20170

During a discussion of DACA on Thursday’s “MSNBC Live,” Representative Clyburn (D-SC) argued holding children responsible for their parents’ mistakes goes against American values and those who believe in Christianity and Judaism “ought to practice what we say we preach.”

Clyburn said, “I know that there’s an environment now for something big to happen” on DACA.

He added, “I know what commitment so many of these people have, not just to make a living in this country, but to helping protect the values and security of this country. And so, they love this country, and many of them, this is the only country they have ever known. And for us to hold the children responsible for sins of their parents defies who and what we are as a nation, and those people who believe in the fundamentalism of Christianity and Judaism ought to practice what we say we preach.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x