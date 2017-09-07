GOP Rep Brooks: ‘Disturbing’ NRSC, Senate Leadership Fund Spending Millions to Attack Other Republicans

In an interview with AL.com’s Josh Bean for Reckon, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) sounded off on being victim to attack advertising aired on the behalf Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in last month’s Alabama U.S. Senate special election Republican primary.

The Alabama congressman missed qualifying for the September 26 runoff by finishing third in a crowded GOP primary field behind Strange and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore.

Brooks, over a game of ping-pong, told Bean it would be difficult to find another candidate that has faced the number of negative ads he faced during the primary. He also wondered if contributors to the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Senate Leadership Fund were aware the money they had given was being used to attack other Republicans.

“I would be hard-pressed to think of another candidate who has had as much money spent in attack ads against them as Luther Strange, and Mitch McConnell just spent against me,” Brooks said. “It’s well into the many millions of dollars.”

“I think it’s very disturbing particularly for the people who contributed money to the National Republican Senatorial Committee or the Senate Leadership Fund thinking it was going to be used to elect Republicans over Democrats. And I saw where Judge Roy Moore is about to go through the same type of negative attack ads. I call it scorched earth or carpet bombing type of approach where the veracity — the truthfulness of the ad is not important where you have so much money that it’s impossible for the victim of those ads to be able to respond

