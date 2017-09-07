Kamala Harris: ‘It’s Possible the Senate Could Seek’ Trump’s Testimony

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said it was “possible” the Senate Judiciary Committee investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election could seek testimony from President Donald Trump.

Partial transcript as follows:

MELBER: There is a private interview today with the president’s son, Don jr. There are other interviews and hearings. Is the testimony or potential hearing with the President Donald Trump off the table for this investigation?

HARRIS: No.

MELBER: It’s possible the Senate could seek his testimony?

HARRIS: I think it’s possible. yes.

MELBER: Under what conditions?

HARRIS: We’ll see where the facts lead us.

MELBER: We’ll see, you sound a bit like Donald Trump.

HARRIS: Oh, not at all.