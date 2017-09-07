SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Mulvaney: Trump Is ‘Annoyed’ With Republican Leaders

by Pam Key7 Sep 20170

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said President Donald Trump was “annoyed” with Republican leaders.

Mulvaney said, “Is he annoyed with the Republican leadership, yeah, I think he probably is. And believe me, as a Republican, so am I. As a citizen I am too. I was promised that they would have repealed and replaced Obamacare by now.I am a voter.”

He added, “To the extent that the president was annoyed by that is simply reflecting the opinion of many of the people of this country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x