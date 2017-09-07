Mulvaney: Trump Is ‘Annoyed’ With Republican Leaders

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said President Donald Trump was “annoyed” with Republican leaders.

advertisement

Mulvaney said, “Is he annoyed with the Republican leadership, yeah, I think he probably is. And believe me, as a Republican, so am I. As a citizen I am too. I was promised that they would have repealed and replaced Obamacare by now.I am a voter.”

He added, “To the extent that the president was annoyed by that is simply reflecting the opinion of many of the people of this country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN