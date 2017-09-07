Mulvaney: Trump Is ‘Annoyed’ With Republican Leaders

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said President Donald Trump was “annoyed” with Republican leaders.
Mulvaney said, “Is he annoyed with the Republican leadership, yeah, I think he probably is. And believe me, as a Republican, so am I. As a citizen I am too. I was promised that they would have repealed and replaced Obamacare by now.I am a voter.”
He added, “To the extent that the president was annoyed by that is simply reflecting the opinion of many of the people of this country.”
