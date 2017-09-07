SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Pelosi: Trump Supports DREAM Act: ‘He Would Sign It’

by Pam Key7 Sep 20170

Thursday at her weekly press conference House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) predicted President Donald Trump would sign the DREAM Act (Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act) to protect DACA recipients.

Pelosi said, “We made it very clear in the course of the conversation the priority is to pass the DREAM Act. That we want to do it in — obviously it has to be bipartisan. The president said he supports that, he would sign it, We have to get it passed. That’s our high priority.”

