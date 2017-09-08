Kaine Concerned About Depiction of Antifa — ‘I Don’t Know Enough About Them to Say That They’re Terrorists’

Thursday on Capitol Hill, Sen. Tim Kaine said he does not know enough about anti-fascist groups to support classifying them as domestic terrorists.

advertisement

When asked about House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) denouncing Antifa groups, Kaine said, “Any violence—and I think that was important and I would do the same if it were in Virginia—but any violence at rallies is a bad thing, because Madison had it right, people should peacefully assemble to petition their government for redress of grievances, so people should be peaceful.”

When asked if Antifa groups should be classified as domestic terrorists, Kaine said, “I don’t like broad brushes, and I don’t know enough about them to say that they’re terrorists, but people who do violent things, the law should take care of them.”

(h/t Daily Caller)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN