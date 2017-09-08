SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Maher: ‘Socialism Is Not Such a Bad Idea When You’re Standing in Toxic Floodwater’

by Ian Hanchett8 Sep 20170

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that it isn’t fair that the “responsible” people who pay more in taxes and believe in climate change are bailing out those who dislike government.

Maher said, “[T]hese places that got flooded, like Texas, okay, they have a low tax base. So, the federal government bails them out. Their governors, their legislators they don’t believe in climate science. It seems like the responsible folks in this country, the people who pay a little more taxes and the people who believe in climate change are bailing out the people who hate government, except when they need government when they’re in trouble. That seems a little unfair.”

He added, “Suddenly, socialism is not such a bad idea when you’re standing in toxic floodwater.”

