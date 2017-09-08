Maher: Time for Hillary to ‘Get in the Winnebago’ and Do ‘Whatever Older White People Do’

During a discussion of Hillary Clinton’s upcoming book “What Happened” on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” host Bill Maher reacted to the book by stating that while he thinks Hillary would have been a good president, the time has come for her to get out of the spotlight and do something like visiting all the diners on Route 66.

Maher said, “I think she would’ve been a fine president, but it is time to get in the Winnebago and visit all the diners on Route 66, or whatever older white people do.”

