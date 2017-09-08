Maxine Waters: They Want To Kill Me

Wednesday at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on lone-wolf and small-scale terrorist attacks, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) lumped Breitbart News in with white nationalists and other people who she claimed were seeking her demise.

Waters said, “I’m worried about these domestic attacks. As a matter of fact, I was forced to focus on it a little bit yesterday when in my office in Los Angeles one of the people opening the mail opened an envelope, and a bunch of powder fell out with a note about me dying and killing Hillary Clinton and on and on and on. This is getting more frequent, and I know that we have privacy concerns and information sharing and all that.”

She continued, “But I’m wondering what can we do to get a handle, a fix on these lone killers, and not simply just say we throw our hands up and we can’t really do anything because of privacy concerns. And I’m wondering particularly in our finical institutes and banks if questionnaires that do not invade privacy but simply ask questions about what the intentions are for the uses of certain money under certain circumstances. And these people can say whatever they want to, and they can respond in whatever way they want to, but if resources are used to go and commit killings they will have lied on the questionnaire and perhaps that can trigger some kind of actions to begin to prevent this kind of domestic terrorism.”

She added, “I think we should focus on domestic terrorism also. So I would like to ask again, given all that you have said about how difficult it is and about privacy concerns, do you have any thoughts about what can we do to begin to deal with the KKK, the white nationalists, the extremists, the alt-right? They’re on the Internet; they’re Breitbart. If you look at the YouTube, you see how much they want to kill me and others. What can we do?”

