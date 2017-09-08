McAuliffe: ‘Let’s Tear Down’ Those Confederate Monuments

Last week at a Brookings Institution forum on criminal justice reform, Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) said the Confederate monuments in his state should be torn down.

McAuliffe said, “Our efforts to date have started a long overdue conversation about how we view justice and how we can live up to our own American ideals. But we cannot continue that conversation without acknowledging how we got here in the first place. So, yes, let’s tear down those monuments and put them in the museums, the battlefields and the cemetery where they truly belong. But let us also tear down the insidious policies that keep inequality and racism alive in our institutions and in our attitudes. .”

He continued, “The greatest monuments that we can build to our nations core values We must actually live the American legacy that we all seek to honor by ensuring that every single child in this country has an equal shot to succeed, that every single man and woman who’s made a mistake has a chance to make it right and that every American has a place to call home. That’s what we work hard to do in Virginia under my watch.”

