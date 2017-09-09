Bill Nelson: Greenhouse Gases Are Causing Sea Levels to Rise

Saturday as the state of Florida prepared for Hurricane Irma to hit, the state’s senior U.S. Senator, Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL), blamed greenhouse gases for the rise in sea levels.

“[T]he measurements, not forecasts, show that up to eight inches in South Florida over the last four decades, but as the Earth heats up because of trapping, the greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane, the Earth will continue to heat up. And that heat is absorbed by the oceans. And when water is heated, what happens, it expands. And that’s the phenomenon of sea level rise. And that’s particularly happening in South Florida,” Nelson explained on MSNBC.

