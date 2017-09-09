MSNBC’s Velshi: Hurricane Irma ‘an Opportunity’ to Talk About Climate Change

During a Saturday interview with Miami, FL GOP Mayor Tomás Regalado about incoming Hurricane Irma, MSNBC’s Ali Velshi argued that the hurricane is “an opportunity” to talk about climate change, which he said is “not fake news.”

advertisement

“This is an opportunity to think about how we build, how we mitigate rising sea levels and climate change and it’s not fake news, but, mayor, you’ve got a lot of work to do in your state,” Velshi told Regalado. “[A] lot of people are doing very hard work right now to alleviate the suffering that South Florida is going to have, but they don’t necessarily share your view that this may be an issue of climate change, so you and I are going to stay in touch on this topic and continue to discuss it.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent