Tampa Mayor: ‘We’re About to Be Punched in the Face’

As the state of Florida prepares for Hurrican Irma, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said in an interview on Fox News Channel that Tampa is “about to be punched in the face.”

“I never thought I would quote Mike Tyson in saying, ‘Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.’ Well, we’re about to be punched in the face tomorrow, so we’re going to see how this plan holds up. I feel good about it,” said Buckhorn.

“We all know our roles, we don’t do drama,” he added. “We’re all about executing.”

