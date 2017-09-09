Watch: Pamela Geller, Milo, Raheem Kassam and More Discuss The Islamic Jihad Against Free Speech in ‘Can’t We Talk About This?’

Can’t We Talk About This? The Islamic Jihad Against Free Speech is a shocking new film and follow-up video series detailing the concerted effort by international organizations to compel the U.S. and other Western countries to curtail freedom of speech and criminalize criticism of Islam.

Featuring exclusive interviews with Pamela Geller, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Geert Wilders, Mark Steyn, Milo Yiannopolous, Raheem Kassam, Robert Spencer, Douglas Murray, Ezra Levant, Lars Vilks, Garland Muhammad cartoon contest winner Bosch Fawstin, and many other heroes of freedom, this web series will be the first ever to expose the war on free speech. It is certain to shock the American public and awaken many. These interviews reveal events at Garland and its aftermath that have never before been made public and demonstrate how far advanced the war on free speech really is.

“In this film, we’re setting the record straight about our Garland free speech event, at which we were not only targeted by Islamic jihadis but apparently by the FBI as well,” Pamela Geller wrote at Breitbart News. “But we’re doing much more as well: we’re telling the whole, as-yet-untold truth about the war on free speech.”

Breitbart readers can enter the code “BREITBART” to watch for free.

