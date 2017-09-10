GOP Rep Jordan: Trump Did Not Make a ‘Good Deal’ on Debt Ceiling

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” the House Freedom Caucus’ Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said he did not think President Donald Trump’s debt ceiling deal with Democratic was not a “good deal for the American taxpayer.”

advertisement

Jordan said, “No I don’t think this was a good deal for the American taxpayer. We didn’t do anything to address the underlying 20 trillion debt problem.”

He continued, “I don’t think it’s good for the American taxpayer. I don’t think it’s good for the American people.”He added, “When you

He added, “When you just raise the debt ceiling and don’t anything to address the underlying problem — I mean this is like your kid in college who has your credit card and he spending more than he takes in and he’s already piled up a lot of debt and he gets to say for the next three months I’ve got unlimited borrowing authority — I think if that was your son or my son we would have a problem with that.”‘

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN