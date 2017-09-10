SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GOP Rep Jordan: Trump Did Not Make a ‘Good Deal’ on Debt Ceiling

by Pam Key10 Sep 20170

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” the House Freedom Caucus’ Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said he did not think President Donald Trump’s debt ceiling deal with Democratic was not a “good deal for the American taxpayer.”

Jordan said, “No I don’t think this was a good deal for the American taxpayer. We didn’t do anything to address the underlying 20 trillion debt problem.”

He continued, “I don’t think it’s good for the American taxpayer. I don’t think it’s good for the American people.”He added, “When you

He added, “When you just raise the debt ceiling and don’t anything to address the underlying problem — I mean this is like your kid in college who has your credit card and he spending more than he takes in and he’s already piled up a lot of debt and he gets to say for the next three months I’ve got unlimited borrowing authority — I think if that was your son or my son we would have a problem with that.”‘

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x