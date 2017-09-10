GOP Sen Gardner on Protecting DREAMers: ‘We Can Do This’

This weekend at a town hall at Colorado Mesa University, when asked about President Donald Trump ending President Barack Obama’s executive order that created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), said Congress could pass the DREAM Act to protect DREAMers from deportation.

Gardner said, “We have to have an immigration system that works. I believe there is a bipartisan opportunity to do it this year, including how to address children who are brought to here through no fault of their own at a very young age. We can do this together, and I hope we get it done.”

He added, “As far as a wall is concerned, where it’s appropriate, we should have that in place. Where it’s not, do something that works.”

