SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GOP Sen Gardner on Protecting DREAMers: ‘We Can Do This’

by Pam Key10 Sep 20170

This weekend at a town hall at Colorado Mesa University, when asked about President Donald Trump ending President Barack Obama’s executive order that created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), said Congress could pass the DREAM Act to protect DREAMers from deportation.

Gardner said, “We have to have an immigration system that works. I believe there is a bipartisan opportunity to do it this year, including how to address children who are brought to here through no fault of their own at a very young age. We can do this together, and I hope we get it done.”

He added, “As far as a wall is concerned, where it’s appropriate, we should have that in place. Where it’s not, do something that works.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x