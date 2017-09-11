Behar: We Should Name Hurricanes After People Who Don’t Believe Climate Change Causes Stronger Storms

On Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar argued that now is the time to discuss global warming and suggested naming future hurricanes about people who deny global warming is causing hurricanes to become stronger.

Behar said, “[R]eally what bothered me is that people are saying, like Pruitt…is saying, ‘This is not the time to discuss global warming.’ Well, you know, when is the time? When the water’s over your head? When is the time exactly? This is the time to discuss it. Because, scientifically, from what I understand –, I am not a scientist. I don’t even play one on TV. But I understand that the heat is creating warm waters in the oceans, in the Gulf, wherever, and that is contributing to the intensity of storms like Irma. Why this is the worst storm we’ve ever seen, etc. has to do with climate change. And people who deny that — they should start naming all these of these next hurricanes after — Hurricane Limbaugh, Hurricane Pruitt, Hurricane Palin, Hurricane Trump.”

