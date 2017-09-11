SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Durbin: Hillary’s Book ‘Brings to a Close the Clinton Chapter in American History’

by Pam Key11 Sep 20170

Monday on Bloomberg’s “Bloomberg Markets,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton saying she would never run for office again means her memoir, titled “What Happened” brings to a “close the Clinton chapter in American history.”

Durbin said, “She’s entitled to tell her side of the story for history’s sake and for her own personal sake. I respect her very much. I respect the fact she said she is never going to be a candidate again. So certainly this book kinda brings to a close the Clinton chapter in American history.”

