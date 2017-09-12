Mnuchin: Trump’s Corporate Tax Rate Goal May Not Be Achievable

Tuesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he may not “be able to achieve” President Donald Trump’s goal of lowering the corporate tax rate to 15 percent.

Mnuchin said, “The president has made it clear since the campaign, ideally, he would like to get it down to 15 percent. I don’t know if we’ll be able to achieve that, given the budget issue. But we’re going to get this down to a very competitive level, and what the exact number is less important. And what’s more important is making sure we have a competitive system.”

