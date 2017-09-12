SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Mnuchin: Trump’s Corporate Tax Rate Goal May Not Be Achievable

by Pam Key12 Sep 20170

Tuesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he may not “be able to achieve” President Donald Trump’s goal of lowering the corporate tax rate to 15 percent.

Mnuchin said, “The president has made it clear since the campaign, ideally, he would like to get it down to 15 percent. I don’t know if we’ll be able to achieve that, given the budget issue. But we’re going to get this down to a very competitive level, and what the exact number is less important. And what’s more important is making sure we have a competitive system.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x